Military Influence Tightens as Retired General Set to Lead Myanmar's Parliament

A retired general from Myanmar's Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) is poised to take the role of speaker of parliament, solidifying military influence in civilian politics after a decisive USDP election victory. The appointment, likely to be Khin Yi, underscores the military's sustained grip on government.

Updated: 25-02-2026 12:15 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 12:15 IST
In a move set to bolster military influence in Myanmar's politics, a retired general from the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) is expected to become the speaker of parliament. Party insiders reveal that Khin Yi, a former brigadier general, is tipped for the pivotal role.

The USDP dominated Myanmar's recent elections, capturing 81% of legislative seats, despite the challenges of low voter turnout and ongoing civil unrest. This positions the military-backed party to maintain control as the junta formally cedes power following a 2021 coup.

Khin Yi's anticipated appointment as speaker underscores the military's continued grip on Myanmar's government, with plans to form a Union Consultative Council, ensuring Min Aung Hlaing's influence remains steadfast. The role of speaker is strategically significant, offering greater power than that of the largely symbolic vice presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

