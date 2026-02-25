Military Influence Tightens as Retired General Set to Lead Myanmar's Parliament
A retired general from Myanmar's Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) is poised to take the role of speaker of parliament, solidifying military influence in civilian politics after a decisive USDP election victory. The appointment, likely to be Khin Yi, underscores the military's sustained grip on government.
The USDP dominated Myanmar's recent elections, capturing 81% of legislative seats, despite the challenges of low voter turnout and ongoing civil unrest. This positions the military-backed party to maintain control as the junta formally cedes power following a 2021 coup.
The USDP dominated Myanmar's recent elections, capturing 81% of legislative seats, despite the challenges of low voter turnout and ongoing civil unrest. This positions the military-backed party to maintain control as the junta formally cedes power following a 2021 coup.
Khin Yi's anticipated appointment as speaker underscores the military's continued grip on Myanmar's government, with plans to form a Union Consultative Council, ensuring Min Aung Hlaing's influence remains steadfast. The role of speaker is strategically significant, offering greater power than that of the largely symbolic vice presidency.
