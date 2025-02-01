Government Introduces New Tariff Lines for Makhana and Rice

The government has unveiled plans to create new tariff lines specifically for makhana products and rice, focusing on distinctions such as processing methods and varieties. This initiative, in line with the Customs Tariff Act of 1975, is scheduled to take effect starting May 1, 2025.

The upcoming budget for 2025-26 outlines provisions for developing new tariff items, emphasizing rice classifications based on processes like paraboiled and varieties recognized by geographical indications, including basmati. This move targets a more nuanced tariff structure under HS code 1006-30.

Moreover, the proposal aims to establish new tariff items for identifying certain technical-grade pesticides and goods that fall under international conventions. Additionally, it includes provisions for categorizing waste oils containing varying levels of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) and similar compounds, supporting both national and international trade and environmental standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)