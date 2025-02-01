Left Menu

Government Introduces New Tariff Lines for Makhana and Rice

The government plans to implement new tariff lines for makhana products and rice, differentiating them based on process and variety. This is part of a broader effort under the Customs Tariff Act 1975. Effective May 1, 2025, these changes aim to enhance product identification, support global conventions, and refine categorization.

The government has unveiled plans to create new tariff lines specifically for makhana products and rice, focusing on distinctions such as processing methods and varieties. This initiative, in line with the Customs Tariff Act of 1975, is scheduled to take effect starting May 1, 2025.

The upcoming budget for 2025-26 outlines provisions for developing new tariff items, emphasizing rice classifications based on processes like paraboiled and varieties recognized by geographical indications, including basmati. This move targets a more nuanced tariff structure under HS code 1006-30.

Moreover, the proposal aims to establish new tariff items for identifying certain technical-grade pesticides and goods that fall under international conventions. Additionally, it includes provisions for categorizing waste oils containing varying levels of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) and similar compounds, supporting both national and international trade and environmental standards.

