Cash Heist at Gandhi Nagar: Brothers Busted

Two brothers, Sunny and Hunny, were arrested for stealing cash from shoppers in East Delhi's Gandhi Nagar market. Over Rs 83,000 was recovered from them. Investigations revealed multiple thefts targeting traders and customers. CCTV footage played a crucial role in their arrest.

Updated: 21-02-2026 15:55 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 15:55 IST
In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement in East Delhi's Gandhi Nagar market apprehended two brothers for allegedly stealing cash from shoppers' bags. Identified as Sunny and Hunny, the duo hails from Uttam Nagar and has been held responsible for a spate of thefts in the bustling market area.

CCTV footage proved instrumental in apprehending the culprits, who seemed to operate with precision, targeting individuals carrying cash-filled bags. Their arrest on February 17 led to the recovery of Rs 83,000, with police linking them to previous incidents on February 12 and 14.

Authorities disclosed that Sunny possesses a previous charge under the Arms Act, and further investigations are ongoing to unravel the full extent of their illegal activities in the market.

