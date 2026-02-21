Corruption Crackdown: Village Assistant Caught in Bribery Scandal

In a significant crackdown on corruption, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) officials apprehended a village assistant, Muhammed Khan, on charges of bribery. Khan, hailing from Pattom in Thiruvananthapuram, was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 at the Piravanthoor Village Office.

The bribery accusation arose when Khan allegedly demanded payment from a complainant seeking to process a land conversion application for his mother's property. The application process hit a snag due to report discrepancies, subsequently leading to the demanded bribe.

On Friday, Khan reportedly reiterated his demand for the sum via digital payment or a direct handover. Refusing the illicit demand, the complainant sought the intervention of VACB officials, leading to Khan's capture during the transaction. Khan is expected to appear in the Vigilance Court in Kollam.

(With inputs from agencies.)