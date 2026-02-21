Left Menu

Corruption Crackdown: Village Assistant Caught in Bribery Scandal

A village assistant, Muhammed Khan from Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram, was caught by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau for accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe for a land conversion application. The bribe was demanded from a complainant whose file purportedly faced issues at the village office. The accused was caught red-handed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 21-02-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 15:54 IST
In a significant crackdown on corruption, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) officials apprehended a village assistant, Muhammed Khan, on charges of bribery. Khan, hailing from Pattom in Thiruvananthapuram, was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 at the Piravanthoor Village Office.

The bribery accusation arose when Khan allegedly demanded payment from a complainant seeking to process a land conversion application for his mother's property. The application process hit a snag due to report discrepancies, subsequently leading to the demanded bribe.

On Friday, Khan reportedly reiterated his demand for the sum via digital payment or a direct handover. Refusing the illicit demand, the complainant sought the intervention of VACB officials, leading to Khan's capture during the transaction. Khan is expected to appear in the Vigilance Court in Kollam.

