Luxury Jet Purchase Fuels Political Firestorm in Punjab

Amidst Punjab's economic challenges, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's acquisition of a luxury Gulfstream aircraft, valued at PKR 11.7 billion, has ignited a fiery debate.

The transaction, aimed for elite travel, sparked fierce backlash from opposition parties like PTI and Jammat-i-Islami, citing it as a symbol of government extravagance amidst widespread poverty.

Critics argue that this move starkly contrasts with the economic realities faced by ordinary citizens, questioning the priorities of Punjab's leadership.

