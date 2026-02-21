Left Menu

Luxury Jet Purchase Fuels Political Firestorm in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz faces criticism for acquiring a luxury Gulfstream jet for personal use at PKR 11.7 billion, amidst economic struggles. The decision sparked backlash from political opponents and citizens, pointing out misplaced priorities while basic necessities remain inaccessible for millions in the province.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 21-02-2026 15:50 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 15:50 IST
aircraft
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Amidst Punjab's economic challenges, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's acquisition of a luxury Gulfstream aircraft, valued at PKR 11.7 billion, has ignited a fiery debate.

The transaction, aimed for elite travel, sparked fierce backlash from opposition parties like PTI and Jammat-i-Islami, citing it as a symbol of government extravagance amidst widespread poverty.

Critics argue that this move starkly contrasts with the economic realities faced by ordinary citizens, questioning the priorities of Punjab's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

