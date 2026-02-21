Left Menu

Inter-State Sextortion Racket Dismantled in Madhya Pradesh

Police arrested 20 members of a sextortion racket operating in Madhya Pradesh. This gang extorted crores using dating apps to trap victims, later posing as police officers to extort money. Authorities seized assets worth Rs 1.07 crore. Efforts continue to apprehend 12 other gang members still at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shivpuri | Updated: 21-02-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 15:52 IST
Inter-State Sextortion Racket Dismantled in Madhya Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the police have apprehended 20 individuals involved in a sextortion racket operating across state lines, with its primary base in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh. The gang allegedly extorted crores by luring victims through dating apps and posing as law enforcement officers.

Assets worth Rs 1.07 crore, including smartphones and four-wheelers, were seized during 'Operation Matrix'. The raids, organized under the directives of senior officers of the Gwalior zone, targeted specific locations in Shivpuri, resulting in the arrest of key gang members, some of whom are still evading capture.

The operation highlights the gang's method of using fake WhatsApp accounts to trap victims in explicit chats. Police have urged the public to be vigilant against video calls from unknown sources and to report any digital extortion attempts to authorities immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Caught in Limbo: The Heartbreaking Story of a Christian Adoptee's Fight Against Deportation

Caught in Limbo: The Heartbreaking Story of a Christian Adoptee's Fight Agai...

 United States
2
BJYM Stages Protest Against Congress in Himachal Pradesh

BJYM Stages Protest Against Congress in Himachal Pradesh

 India
3
India and Brazil Unite for MSME Green Finance Revolution

India and Brazil Unite for MSME Green Finance Revolution

 India
4
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes Intensify in Lebanon

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes Intensify in Lebanon

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026