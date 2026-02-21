Inter-State Sextortion Racket Dismantled in Madhya Pradesh
Police arrested 20 members of a sextortion racket operating in Madhya Pradesh. This gang extorted crores using dating apps to trap victims, later posing as police officers to extort money. Authorities seized assets worth Rs 1.07 crore. Efforts continue to apprehend 12 other gang members still at large.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, the police have apprehended 20 individuals involved in a sextortion racket operating across state lines, with its primary base in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh. The gang allegedly extorted crores by luring victims through dating apps and posing as law enforcement officers.
Assets worth Rs 1.07 crore, including smartphones and four-wheelers, were seized during 'Operation Matrix'. The raids, organized under the directives of senior officers of the Gwalior zone, targeted specific locations in Shivpuri, resulting in the arrest of key gang members, some of whom are still evading capture.
The operation highlights the gang's method of using fake WhatsApp accounts to trap victims in explicit chats. Police have urged the public to be vigilant against video calls from unknown sources and to report any digital extortion attempts to authorities immediately.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Murder in Nashik: Two Arrested for Brutal Killing of Young Woman
Tragedy in Delhi: Husband Arrested for Alleged Murder
Cyber Defamation Unfolds: Arrest in Fake Document Scandal
Crackdown in Jammu and Kashmir: Seven Alleged Drug Peddlers Arrested
Four Arrested Following Daring Jewel Heist in Assam