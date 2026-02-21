Inter-State Sextortion Racket Dismantled in Madhya Pradesh

In a significant breakthrough, the police have apprehended 20 individuals involved in a sextortion racket operating across state lines, with its primary base in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh. The gang allegedly extorted crores by luring victims through dating apps and posing as law enforcement officers.

Assets worth Rs 1.07 crore, including smartphones and four-wheelers, were seized during 'Operation Matrix'. The raids, organized under the directives of senior officers of the Gwalior zone, targeted specific locations in Shivpuri, resulting in the arrest of key gang members, some of whom are still evading capture.

The operation highlights the gang's method of using fake WhatsApp accounts to trap victims in explicit chats. Police have urged the public to be vigilant against video calls from unknown sources and to report any digital extortion attempts to authorities immediately.

