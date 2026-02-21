Left Menu

Supreme Court's Bold Move: Judicial Officers Deployed for Electoral Roll Revision in West Bengal

The Supreme Court directed the deployment of judicial officers for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal. This decision, seen as significant for democracy, aims to ensure fair polling by addressing discrepancies. Union minister Kiren Rijiju stressed the ruling's importance, alleging it exposes TMC's election strategies.

The Supreme Court has issued a directive mandating the deployment of judicial officers to assist in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal. This directive has been described by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju as a 'very significant' step for democracy, compelling the Mamata Banerjee government to fully support the exercise.

Rijiju claimed the apex court's decision has 'exposed' the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, accusing them of intending to win the upcoming Assembly polls through voter list manipulation. The Supreme Court acted amidst a prolonged dispute between the West Bengal government and the Election Commission, demanding district judges aid the SIR process.

The directive also addressed issues of trust and alleged manipulation in the state's electoral process. Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, stressed the need for completion of the SIR, directing the involvement of Calcutta High Court's judicial officers to ensure fairness.

