Tragic Air Disaster in Philadelphia: Medical Jet Crash Claims Six Lives
A medical transport jet crashed in Philadelphia, killing all six onboard and injuring six people on the ground. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed condolences, and an investigation is underway. The incident follows a recent US air disaster. The Learjet 55 was transporting a child patient returning to Mexico.
- Country:
- United States
A tragic aviation disaster unfolded in Philadelphia when a medical transport jet crashed, resulting in the deaths of all six people aboard, including a child patient and her mother. The jet had just taken off after completing its mission to transport the child back to Mexico.
Claudia Sheinbaum, the President of Mexico, expressed her condolences, stating that consular authorities are in touch with the victims' families, and support is being provided. Investigations are on by the National Transportation Safety Board, as the crash follows another significant air disaster in the US just days prior.
The jet crash injured six individuals on the ground, and the tragic event captured attention due to its location next to a busy shopping mall and residential area. Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, the jet's operator, affirmed their commitment to safety amidst this heartbreaking incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EU-Mexico Trade Deal Rebooted Amid Tensions with U.S.
EU-Mexico Revitalize Free Trade with Strategic Update
Revamped EU-Mexico Trade Agreement: A Strategic Boost Amid Global Challenges
Trump says he could impose 25 pc tariff on Canada, Mexico starting Feb 1, but doesn't give date on China tariffs, AP reports ARI ARI
Trump Threatens Tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China, Considers Canada as 51st State