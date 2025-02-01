Tragic Air Disaster in Philadelphia: Medical Jet Crash Claims Six Lives

A tragic aviation disaster unfolded in Philadelphia when a medical transport jet crashed, resulting in the deaths of all six people aboard, including a child patient and her mother. The jet had just taken off after completing its mission to transport the child back to Mexico.

Claudia Sheinbaum, the President of Mexico, expressed her condolences, stating that consular authorities are in touch with the victims' families, and support is being provided. Investigations are on by the National Transportation Safety Board, as the crash follows another significant air disaster in the US just days prior.

The jet crash injured six individuals on the ground, and the tragic event captured attention due to its location next to a busy shopping mall and residential area. Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, the jet's operator, affirmed their commitment to safety amidst this heartbreaking incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)