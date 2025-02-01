Budget 2025-26: Steering India Toward 'Viksit Bharat'
The 2025-26 union budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is seen as a pivotal step toward achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, focusing on supporting farmers, boosting the electric vehicle sector, and enhancing state economies. It emphasizes organic farming, the rural economy, and global manufacturing initiatives.
The Union Budget 2025-26, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is heralded as a crucial move toward realizing a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy praised the budget for its farmer-centric focus and middle-class relief.
With a strong emphasis on organic farming and sustainability, the budget aims to lower input costs for farmers, increase their income, and bolster the rural economy. Kumaraswamy highlighted the farmer-centric approach aligning with PM Narendra Modi's vision.
Additionally, the budget provides a significant thrust to the electric vehicle (EV) sector, aiming to ramp up EV production and charging infrastructure. Allocating Rs 1.5 lakh crore as interest-free loans to states, it also bolsters the 'Make in India' initiative, targeting global manufacturing prominence.
