Budget 2025-26: Steering India Toward 'Viksit Bharat'

The Union Budget 2025-26, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is heralded as a crucial move toward realizing a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy praised the budget for its farmer-centric focus and middle-class relief.

With a strong emphasis on organic farming and sustainability, the budget aims to lower input costs for farmers, increase their income, and bolster the rural economy. Kumaraswamy highlighted the farmer-centric approach aligning with PM Narendra Modi's vision.

Additionally, the budget provides a significant thrust to the electric vehicle (EV) sector, aiming to ramp up EV production and charging infrastructure. Allocating Rs 1.5 lakh crore as interest-free loans to states, it also bolsters the 'Make in India' initiative, targeting global manufacturing prominence.

(With inputs from agencies.)