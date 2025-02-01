Left Menu

Budget 2025-26: Steering India Toward 'Viksit Bharat'

The 2025-26 union budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is seen as a pivotal step toward achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, focusing on supporting farmers, boosting the electric vehicle sector, and enhancing state economies. It emphasizes organic farming, the rural economy, and global manufacturing initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-02-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 22:30 IST
Budget 2025-26: Steering India Toward 'Viksit Bharat'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Budget 2025-26, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is heralded as a crucial move toward realizing a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy praised the budget for its farmer-centric focus and middle-class relief.

With a strong emphasis on organic farming and sustainability, the budget aims to lower input costs for farmers, increase their income, and bolster the rural economy. Kumaraswamy highlighted the farmer-centric approach aligning with PM Narendra Modi's vision.

Additionally, the budget provides a significant thrust to the electric vehicle (EV) sector, aiming to ramp up EV production and charging infrastructure. Allocating Rs 1.5 lakh crore as interest-free loans to states, it also bolsters the 'Make in India' initiative, targeting global manufacturing prominence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025