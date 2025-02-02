Tragedy at Saputara: Bus Crash Claims Five Lives, Injures 35

A tragic incident occurred early Sunday morning in Gujarat's Dang district, where five individuals lost their lives and 35 sustained injuries when a bus of pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh fell into a gorge, police reported.

The accident, taking place around 4:15 am near the Saputara hill station, was attributed to the driver losing control, causing the bus to break through the crash barrier and plummet 35 feet, noted Superintendent of Police SG Patil.

Among the severely injured were 17 individuals, urgently transported to Ahwa's civil hospital, while local teams assisted in evacuating the bus occupants to nearby health centers for treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)