New Hindi Romance 'Prague' Captures Hearts with Evocative Storytelling

'Prague,' a brand-new Hindi romance novel by debut author Vishwajeet Ranade, is making waves in the literary world. Published by Khyaati Prakashan, this debut fiction from the publisher quickly gained traction, securing the #6 spot on Amazon India's Hot New Releases within a day of its pre-launch.

The narrative unfolds in the enchanting backdrop of snowy Prague, where writer Kabir meets a mysterious woman beneath the Astronomical Clock. What starts as a chance meeting evolves into a profound exploration of love over five days amidst the city's picturesque spots. The novel captures the ephemeral essence of romance and what it means to connect deeply with a stranger.

Vishwajeet Ranade, based in Ireland and renowned for his introspective storytelling, draws on his experience visiting Prague to craft this tale. The book seeks to meld traditional literary themes with contemporary emotional landscapes, aiming to revitalize Hindi literature for modern audiences. 'Prague' is now available online and in select bookstores.

(With inputs from agencies.)