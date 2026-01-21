Trump's Ambitious Greenland Pursuit: A Diplomatic Storm in Davos

President Donald Trump charges into Davos, Switzerland, with an agenda bound to stir controversy. His determination to purchase Greenland from Denmark, a move rooted in Arctic security concerns, adds to the growing rift in transatlantic relations.

Despite logistical delays, Trump's presence at the World Economic Forum aims to assert U.S. economic dominance while addressing rising domestic housing costs. Critics have been vocal about his aggressive stance on Greenland, a strategic pawn in global security.

Caught amidst diplomatic tensions, Trump's visit features meetings with world leaders and unveiling of economic strategies. While the U.S. grapples with pushbacks from European allies, Trump's push for Greenland remains at the forefront of international discourse.