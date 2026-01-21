Netanyahu Joins Trump's Global Peace Board Amid Controversy

In a shift from previous criticism, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his decision to join US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace. Initially, Netanyahu's office had raised concerns about the board's composition, particularly due to the inclusion of Turkey, a regional competitor.

Netanyahu's involvement may lead to tensions with some far-right allies in his coalition, such as Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who has advocated for unilateral Israeli governance over Gaza. The board also includes representatives from the UAE, Morocco, and other nations, with invitations extended to several yet-to-respond countries.

President Trump, who discussed the board during the World Economic Forum in Davos, has indicated it might replace the United Nations, sparking controversy. Meanwhile, the board's Gaza executive committee will handle peace implementation, including disarming Hamas and managing Gaza's reconstruction.

