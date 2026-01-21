Left Menu

Netanyahu Joins Trump's Global Peace Board Amid Controversy

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to join US President Donald Trump's international Board of Peace, a move that breaks from previous criticisms from his office regarding the board's composition. His participation may clash with right-wing coalition members and raises questions about the board's future and role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 21-01-2026 14:14 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 14:14 IST
Netanyahu
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a shift from previous criticism, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his decision to join US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace. Initially, Netanyahu's office had raised concerns about the board's composition, particularly due to the inclusion of Turkey, a regional competitor.

Netanyahu's involvement may lead to tensions with some far-right allies in his coalition, such as Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who has advocated for unilateral Israeli governance over Gaza. The board also includes representatives from the UAE, Morocco, and other nations, with invitations extended to several yet-to-respond countries.

President Trump, who discussed the board during the World Economic Forum in Davos, has indicated it might replace the United Nations, sparking controversy. Meanwhile, the board's Gaza executive committee will handle peace implementation, including disarming Hamas and managing Gaza's reconstruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

