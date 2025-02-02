Left Menu

Mission to Boost 'Make in India' with Future-Ready Strategies

A committee under the national manufacturing mission will address business cost reduction and workforce preparedness, as announced by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Representatives from various sectors will collaborate to identify areas with high competitive advantages and export potential, furthering the 'Make in India' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 13:49 IST
A new committee will be formed under the national manufacturing mission, focusing on reducing business costs and preparing a workforce equipped for future demands, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced. This initiative aims to bolster the 'Make in India' program.

The committee will include representatives from the government, private sector, and states, tasked with identifying key focus areas that have both domestic and international market demand. Recommendations will be sought on strategic actions to leverage India's competitive advantages.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman supports this mission, emphasizing policy support and governance frameworks to enhance the role of small, medium, and large industries. The mission also prioritizes a vibrant MSME sector, technology availability, and quality product standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

