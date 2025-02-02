Mission to Boost 'Make in India' with Future-Ready Strategies

A new committee will be formed under the national manufacturing mission, focusing on reducing business costs and preparing a workforce equipped for future demands, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced. This initiative aims to bolster the 'Make in India' program.

The committee will include representatives from the government, private sector, and states, tasked with identifying key focus areas that have both domestic and international market demand. Recommendations will be sought on strategic actions to leverage India's competitive advantages.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman supports this mission, emphasizing policy support and governance frameworks to enhance the role of small, medium, and large industries. The mission also prioritizes a vibrant MSME sector, technology availability, and quality product standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)