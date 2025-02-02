Modi's Middle-Class Marvel: India's Most Friendly Union Budget

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the recent Union Budget as the most middle class-friendly in India's history. Speaking at a rally ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, Modi emphasized the Budget's beneficial provisions for those earning up to Rs 12 lakh, highlighting unprecedented relief for the segment since Independence.

Criticizing the Aam Aadmi Party, Modi accused its government of unfulfilled promises and corruption, leading to industrial closures in Delhi. He contrasted this with his administration's strong commitments, pledging that a BJP government in Delhi would prioritize development and adhere to the promises made in the party manifesto.

Stressing the importance of a 'double engine government' for Delhi's growth, Modi rallied against the AAP's performance and emphasized the strategic focus on employment through tourism and manufacturing sectors. He also assured voters that existing welfare schemes would continue under BJP leadership, aiming to foster economic growth and community welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)