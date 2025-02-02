Left Menu

Mercedes Mayhem: Airport Mishap Injures Five

Five individuals, including two foreigners, were injured at Mumbai international airport after a Mercedes car, driven by Parshuram Dadanavre, lost control and struck them. The driver has been arrested for rash driving, and the injured are receiving treatment at local hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-02-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 15:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling accident at Mumbai International Airport on Sunday morning, five individuals, including two foreigners, found themselves injured after being hit by a Mercedes car. According to police, the incident occurred when the luxury vehicle lost control in the parking lot of Terminal 2.

The driver, Parshuram Chincholappa Dadanavre, a resident of Navi Mumbai, was reportedly at the airport to drop off a passenger. Authorities claim the accident happened as Dadanavre mistakenly accelerated instead of braking, causing the car to lurch forward over a speed breaker at airport gate number one.

The driver has been arrested on charges of rash driving and negligence. Of the injured, two foreign nationals have been admitted to Nanavati Hospital, while three airport staff members are being treated at Cooper Hospital. The Mercedes has been impounded as part of an ongoing investigation, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

