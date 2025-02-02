Vedanta's Record-Breaking Quarter: Pioneering Global Leadership in Minerals

In a bold announcement, Anil Agarwal, chairman of Vedanta, has declared the company's impressive accomplishments in the third quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year. Not only has Vedanta posted a record EBITDA of Rs 11,284 crore, but it also reported a 70% increase in profit after tax, achieving a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.4x, its best performance in the past seven quarters.

The third quarter exhibited robust growth with aluminium production rising significantly to 6,14,000 tonnes, and alumina production soaring by 16% over nine months. This surge indicates strong commitment from Vedanta to meet the increasing demand for critical metals in India, further bolstering the nation's move toward a low-carbon future.

As Vedanta prepares for a transformative demerger, shareholders look forward to additional shares in newly formed entities. Agarwal emphasized the vital role of the mining sector in global economic development and stressed on Vedanta's dedication to India's growth, signaling a promising future for the company and its investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)