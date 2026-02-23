Crackdown in Arunachal Pradesh: Police Head Constable Among Arrested in Drug Seizure
In Arunachal Pradesh, four individuals, including a police head constable, were apprehended following drug busts. Heroin and cannabis, valued at over Rs 50,000 and Rs 12,000 respectively, were seized. The operations, conducted in Banderdewa and West Siang district, led to arrests and investigations under the NDPS Act.
Authorities in Arunachal Pradesh have intensified their anti-narcotics operations, arresting four individuals, among them a police head constable, in two separate drug busts.
Heroin with a street value exceeding Rs 50,000 was confiscated from two suspects in Banderdewa, while in West Siang district, 6.44 grams of cannabis worth Rs 12,000 were seized from the residence of Head Constable Ronal Leya.
The police have registered cases under the NDPS Act and launched a thorough investigation into these incidents.
