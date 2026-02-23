Crackdown in Arunachal Pradesh: Police Head Constable Among Arrested in Drug Seizure

Authorities in Arunachal Pradesh have intensified their anti-narcotics operations, arresting four individuals, among them a police head constable, in two separate drug busts.

Heroin with a street value exceeding Rs 50,000 was confiscated from two suspects in Banderdewa, while in West Siang district, 6.44 grams of cannabis worth Rs 12,000 were seized from the residence of Head Constable Ronal Leya.

The police have registered cases under the NDPS Act and launched a thorough investigation into these incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)