Left Menu

India's Budget 2025: A Middle-Class Revolution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds the Union Budget 2025 as a significant milestone for the middle class. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman echoes this sentiment, highlighting tax cuts aimed at the average household. The international community views the budget as a powerful plan for India's economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 17:35 IST
India's Budget 2025: A Middle-Class Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a rally for the Delhi Assembly elections, hailed the Union Budget 2025, calling it the most favorable for the middle class in Indian history. The budget has brought optimism to average households with its series of tax cuts and financial benefits.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman strongly supports the budget, describing it as 'by the people, for the people, of the people,' emphasizing its down-to-earth approach. She revealed that convincing bureaucrats for these tax breaks was a challenging task, but the Prime Minister stood firmly behind the proposal.

Internationally, the budget has been recognized as a 'strong blueprint for propelling economic growth.' Commendations from global entities underline India's ambition to become a USD 5 trillion economy, with landmark reforms and forward-looking initiatives driving this vision forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025