India's Budget 2025: A Middle-Class Revolution
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds the Union Budget 2025 as a significant milestone for the middle class. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman echoes this sentiment, highlighting tax cuts aimed at the average household. The international community views the budget as a powerful plan for India's economic growth.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a rally for the Delhi Assembly elections, hailed the Union Budget 2025, calling it the most favorable for the middle class in Indian history. The budget has brought optimism to average households with its series of tax cuts and financial benefits.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman strongly supports the budget, describing it as 'by the people, for the people, of the people,' emphasizing its down-to-earth approach. She revealed that convincing bureaucrats for these tax breaks was a challenging task, but the Prime Minister stood firmly behind the proposal.
Internationally, the budget has been recognized as a 'strong blueprint for propelling economic growth.' Commendations from global entities underline India's ambition to become a USD 5 trillion economy, with landmark reforms and forward-looking initiatives driving this vision forward.
