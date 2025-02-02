Budget Boost: Accelerating Economic Growth through MSMEs and Exports

In a bid to accelerate economic growth, the newly announced budget introduces key measures to enhance exports, attract investments, and promote MSMEs, according to international trade expert and Hi-Tech Gears Chairman, Deep Kapuria.

With a particular focus on agriculture, the budget is expected to raise farmers' income, potentially driving a surge in rural demand. Enhanced credit availability and support for clean tech manufacturing within the MSME sector are crucial, as these enterprises account for 45% of India's merchandise exports.

The allocation for an Export Promotion Mission will ease access to export credit and support MSMEs in tackling non-tariff measures abroad. Additionally, the creation of 'BharatTradeNet', a unified digital platform, aims to streamline trade documentation and financing, complementing the Unified Logistics Interface Platform.

