Union Budget 2025-26: Paving the Path for Sustainable Growth

The Union Budget 2025-26 aims to enhance economic resilience and urban transformation in India by focusing on infrastructure development, ease of doing business, and economic inclusivity, as highlighted by Anshuman Magazine of CBRE. Key investments include urban infrastructure, toy manufacturing, and AI education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 10:22 IST
Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO, India, Southeast Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE. Image Credit: ANI
In a bid to bolster India's economic resilience and urban transformation, the Union Budget 2025-26 has been unveiled with a clear focus on sustainable growth and enhanced ease of doing business. According to Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO, CBRE, the budget represents a significant step towards accelerating growth and inclusive development.

The budget includes capital expenditure allocations and Rs. 1.5 lakh crore in interest-free loans for states, aiming to build an economy ready for the future, leveraging both physical and digital infrastructure. Additionally, Rs. 1 lakh crore has been earmarked for the Urban Infrastructure Development Fund, and enhancements to the PLI scheme for toy manufacturing are expected to drive urban transformation and job creation.

The budget also designates 50 cities as global hubs for tourism, spirituality, and medical services, which is anticipated to boost regional economies. The SWAMIH Fund 2 is set to support the completion of 100,000 housing units to sustain real estate momentum. Meanwhile, personal tax reforms are projected to raise disposable income and drive broader economic growth.

