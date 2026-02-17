Left Menu

Telangana's Urban Transformation: Reddy's Vision for Clean and Modern Cities

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials to enhance urban cleanliness in Hyderabad, Malkajgiri, and Cyberabad, emphasizing morning field inspections. Plans include setting up smart poles and multi-level parking. Reddy also aims to improve advertisement revenue, suggesting space allocation for government programs, and encourages training for new urban leaders.

In a decisive move to enhance urban infrastructure, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday emphasized the importance of cleanliness across three key municipal corporations: Hyderabad, Malkajgiri, and Cyberabad. Addressing officials, Reddy announced upcoming field visits to personally ensure the regions are garbage-free.

To modernize city facilities, Reddy proposed the installation of innovative 'smart poles', which could accommodate electric cables, CCTV, and advertisement boards. Furthermore, he called for an assessment of multi-level parking solutions, even considering utilizing private lands, to improve urban functionality.

Concerns were raised about suboptimal revenue from urban advertisement spaces. As a solution, Reddy suggested benchmarking against cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru. He also recommended that 10 per cent of advertisement spaces in the city be utilized for promoting government programs, highlighting an initiative for organized training for newly elected municipal leaders.

