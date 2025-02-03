Anant Raj Ltd Sees 54% Profit Surge in December Quarter

Anant Raj Ltd, the real estate firm headquartered in Delhi, has announced a substantial 54% increase in its consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 110.32 crore for the quarter ended December.

This remarkable financial performance shows an improvement from the Rs 71.83 crore recorded during the same period last year. Total income also rose significantly to Rs 543.97 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year, up from Rs 401.02 crore a year earlier, as revealed in its regulatory filing.

Anant Raj Ltd has been a key player in developing real estate projects and data centers, primarily operating in the National Capital Region, marking its commitment to expansion and growth in these sectors.

