Left Menu

Anant Raj Ltd Sees 54% Profit Surge in December Quarter

Anant Raj Ltd has reported a significant 54% rise in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 110.32 crore for the December quarter. Compared to Rs 71.83 crore in the previous year. The total income also climbed to Rs 543.97 crore from Rs 401.02 crore. The Delhi-based firm focuses on real estate and data centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 12:29 IST
Anant Raj Ltd Sees 54% Profit Surge in December Quarter
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Anant Raj Ltd, the real estate firm headquartered in Delhi, has announced a substantial 54% increase in its consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 110.32 crore for the quarter ended December.

This remarkable financial performance shows an improvement from the Rs 71.83 crore recorded during the same period last year. Total income also rose significantly to Rs 543.97 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year, up from Rs 401.02 crore a year earlier, as revealed in its regulatory filing.

Anant Raj Ltd has been a key player in developing real estate projects and data centers, primarily operating in the National Capital Region, marking its commitment to expansion and growth in these sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025