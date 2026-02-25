Left Menu

NCP Leader Calls for Realistic Governance Amid Maharashtra Challenges

Jayant Patil, an NCP leader, criticized the Maharashtra government for neglecting fundamental issues such as farmer distress, job creation, and infrastructure. He emphasized the need for realistic governance and raised concerns about tribal welfare, border disputes, and transparency in the proposed Kumbh Mela authority's budget.

NCP leader Jayant Patil criticized the Maharashtra government for its failure to address primary issues affecting farmers, jobs, and infrastructure. He argued for a focus on real problems rather than creating an illusion of development during the state assembly's budget session discussion.

Patil expressed surprise over Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's omission from the governor's address, despite his tragic death in a plane crash. He also raised issues of tribal welfare, claiming the government had not outlined concrete efforts to support the community, particularly in mining project-affected areas in Gadchiroli.

The leader flagged concerns over rising unemployment, the proposed Kumbh Mela authority's budget irregularities, and Maharashtra's declining GDP share. He called for student welfare reforms and a shift from grand announcements to addressing pressing issues like farmers' distress, drug abuse, and traffic congestion.

