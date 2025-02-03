Left Menu

Innovative Blend: WUD and IIT Delhi's Triumph at FTC 2025

The World University of Design and IIT Delhi hosted the FTC 2025, spotlighting creative textiles. Highlights included a functional clothing contest and fashion show, with WUD students winning top honors. The event fostered networking, noted exemplary presentations, and awarded industry icons, enhancing the global textile discussion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 17:42 IST
Innovative Blend: WUD and IIT Delhi's Triumph at FTC 2025
Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Vice-Chancellor of World University of Design with the jury members and the winners of functional fashion show. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The World University of Design (WUD), in collaboration with the Textile & Fiber Engineering Department of IIT Delhi, hosted the 4th International Conference on Functional Textiles and Clothing (FTC 2025) at IIT Delhi, New Delhi. This event marked India's burgeoning place in the creative domain, being the first of its kind.

A key feature was the debut of a Functional Clothing contest and Fashion Show, which drew participants from both Indian and international universities. Students displayed remarkable creativity and innovation, evaluated by esteemed judges, including Payal Jain, Ruchi Tripathi, and Sartaj Mehta.

The three-day conference set new attendance records with 342 walk-ins from 45 Indian and 10 international universities. It included 109 oral presentations and 40 poster displays. WUD's students excelled, sweeping the top prizes in the clothing contest. Notably, the conference also honored industry veterans like Yogesh Kusumgar and emerging talents such as Samrat Som, underlining its commitment to advancing the field of textiles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025