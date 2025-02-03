Innovative Blend: WUD and IIT Delhi's Triumph at FTC 2025

The World University of Design (WUD), in collaboration with the Textile & Fiber Engineering Department of IIT Delhi, hosted the 4th International Conference on Functional Textiles and Clothing (FTC 2025) at IIT Delhi, New Delhi. This event marked India's burgeoning place in the creative domain, being the first of its kind.

A key feature was the debut of a Functional Clothing contest and Fashion Show, which drew participants from both Indian and international universities. Students displayed remarkable creativity and innovation, evaluated by esteemed judges, including Payal Jain, Ruchi Tripathi, and Sartaj Mehta.

The three-day conference set new attendance records with 342 walk-ins from 45 Indian and 10 international universities. It included 109 oral presentations and 40 poster displays. WUD's students excelled, sweeping the top prizes in the clothing contest. Notably, the conference also honored industry veterans like Yogesh Kusumgar and emerging talents such as Samrat Som, underlining its commitment to advancing the field of textiles.

