Deadly Aerial Collision Over Potomac: Investigations Continue

The recent collision between an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army helicopter over the Potomac River resulted in the tragic loss of 67 lives. Information from both aircraft is set to be released, the National Transportation Safety Board confirmed.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy stated all potential causes are being considered, as the Army Corps of Engineers commenced the arduous task of retrieving wreckage from the river. This process is projected to last over a week.

While much of the Potomac remains off-limits, investigations revealed the helicopter's altitude exceeded its designated flight path. As the inquiry continues, families of some victims visited the crash site to pay respects.

(With inputs from agencies.)