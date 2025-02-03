Left Menu

Deadly Aerial Collision Over Potomac: Investigations Continue

An American Airlines jet and a U.S. Army helicopter collided over the Potomac, killing 67 people. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy disclosed that all possibilities are being explored. Data from both aircraft will be released on Monday. The crash site is under investigation as families visit the crash location.

Updated: 03-02-2025 20:50 IST
The recent collision between an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army helicopter over the Potomac River resulted in the tragic loss of 67 lives. Information from both aircraft is set to be released, the National Transportation Safety Board confirmed.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy stated all potential causes are being considered, as the Army Corps of Engineers commenced the arduous task of retrieving wreckage from the river. This process is projected to last over a week.

While much of the Potomac remains off-limits, investigations revealed the helicopter's altitude exceeded its designated flight path. As the inquiry continues, families of some victims visited the crash site to pay respects.

