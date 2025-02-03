Left Menu

Revamp Alert: New Mumbai Suburban Trains on the Horizon

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced plans for new-design trains on Mumbai's suburban network, featuring improved passenger comfort and reduced overcrowding. The project includes enhancements like better ventilation and acceleration, more services, new tracks, and significant investment for ongoing infrastructure development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 22:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai's suburban railway commuters can look forward to modernized train services, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. In a recent address, Vaishnaw revealed plans for trains with enhanced passenger comfort features and improved ventilation systems.

The Minister emphasized the importance of these upgrades in managing the city's overcrowded services. In addition to new train designs, nearly 300 additional services will be rolled out as infrastructure projects conclude, with roughly 300 km of new tracks planned.

With a record allocation of Rs 23,778 crore in the 2025-26 Union Budget for railways, Maharashtra stands to benefit significantly. The funds aim to reduce the time gap between trains and complete various rail projects swiftly, aided by a tripartite agreement among the Central Government, RBI, and Maharashtra state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

