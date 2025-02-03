Revamp Alert: New Mumbai Suburban Trains on the Horizon

Mumbai's suburban railway commuters can look forward to modernized train services, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. In a recent address, Vaishnaw revealed plans for trains with enhanced passenger comfort features and improved ventilation systems.

The Minister emphasized the importance of these upgrades in managing the city's overcrowded services. In addition to new train designs, nearly 300 additional services will be rolled out as infrastructure projects conclude, with roughly 300 km of new tracks planned.

With a record allocation of Rs 23,778 crore in the 2025-26 Union Budget for railways, Maharashtra stands to benefit significantly. The funds aim to reduce the time gap between trains and complete various rail projects swiftly, aided by a tripartite agreement among the Central Government, RBI, and Maharashtra state.

