Transformative Railway Ventures: Northeast India's Railroad Renaissance
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the progress in railway projects within Northeast India, emphasizing robust allocations and overcoming geographical challenges. With transformative initiatives like new track constructions, safety measures, and modernization schemes, the region is poised for enhanced, safer, and faster rail travel, showcasing significant infrastructural development.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:08 IST
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Monday that railway projects in the North East are advancing at a commendable pace despite geographical hurdles.
The minister noted that the Union Budget allocated over Rs 2.65 lakh crore for the railways for the second consecutive year, aiding this progress.
The Northeast region has seen 1,824 km of new tracks since 2014, surpassing Sri Lanka's entire rail network, and significant developments under the 'Amrit Bharat Stations' scheme are underway.
