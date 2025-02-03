Transformative Railway Ventures: Northeast India's Railroad Renaissance

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Monday that railway projects in the North East are advancing at a commendable pace despite geographical hurdles.

The minister noted that the Union Budget allocated over Rs 2.65 lakh crore for the railways for the second consecutive year, aiding this progress.

The Northeast region has seen 1,824 km of new tracks since 2014, surpassing Sri Lanka's entire rail network, and significant developments under the 'Amrit Bharat Stations' scheme are underway.

