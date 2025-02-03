Pacific Coast Highway Reopens Amidst Aftermath of Palisades Fire

The scenic Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) is back in operation after enduring weeks of closure due to the ravaging Palisades Fire. The fire, which swept through Los Angeles hilly neighborhoods, left a trail of destruction right down to the beaches.

As of 8 am Monday, limited traffic is permitted along the esteemed route, from Santa Monica to Ventura County, with strict requirements enforced. Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath emphasized essential travel, urging caution as cleanup and utility repairs are underway.

Despite reopening part of the PCH in Malibu earlier, officials extended the closure elsewhere over security concerns. Now, responsibility for area access transitions to the California Highway Patrol and National Guard to relieve the local police. Anticipating rain, authorities remain vigilant against potential mudslides and debris.

