Tragic Collision in the Sky: Investigating Potomac River Crash

The NTSB is investigating a fatal collision between an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army helicopter over the Potomac River. The incident resulted in 67 casualties. Salvage operations have recovered parts of the aircraft. Investigators are analyzing radar data and reviewing flight logs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 05:26 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 05:26 IST
The National Transportation Safety Board has concluded interviews with air traffic controllers as it investigates the tragic collision between an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army helicopter over the Potomac River last week, killing 67 people.

On Tuesday, the salvage team retrieved a section of the Bombardier CRJ-700's fuselage and engine, with plans to recover the Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk following the airplane's recovery. The investigation continues with additional radar data to be released, revealing more about the collision.

The NTSB also plans to review training procedures and examine previous near-miss incidents around Washington Reagan National Airport involving military helicopters and aircrafts, intending to expand the scope of inquiry if necessary.

