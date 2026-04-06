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Crude Moves: SOMO Races Against Time

Iraq's state oil marketer SOMO urgently requests customers to submit crude oil lifting schedules within 24 hours. This move aims to maintain oil export continuity following Iran's exemption from Strait of Hormuz transit restrictions. Yet, geopolitical tensions might deter tanker entries into the Gulf.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 07:12 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 07:12 IST
Crude Moves: SOMO Races Against Time
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Iraq's state oil marketer, SOMO, has called upon its customers to provide crude oil lifting schedules within 24 hours, according to a document reviewed by Reuters. This request follows reports indicating that Iran has exempted Iraq from restrictions on transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

The document from SOMO, dated April 5, emphasizes the necessity for prompt schedule submissions to ensure the uninterrupted and stable export of crude oil. It highlights the importance of aligning with agreed terms and conditions, citing full operational readiness at all loading terminals, including the Basrah Oil Terminal.

While a resumption of oil exports could potentially boost Iraq's production, which recently dropped to 800,000 barrels per day, doubts linger. Certain market participants express concern about whether shipowners will venture tankers into the Gulf amid ongoing U.S.-Israeli tensions with Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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