Seoul's Apology Over Drone Incident Highlights Tensions
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung apologized to North Korea over a drone incident caused by a South Korean civilian. The incident heightened military tensions, prompting an investigation revealing involvement of national intelligence and military personnel. Pyongyang criticized the act, rejecting Seoul's outreach initiatives.
In a recent development, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung issued a formal apology to North Korea concerning an unauthorized drone mission carried out by a civilian from the South. The President expressed regrets over heightened military tensions resulting from this incident.
According to the investigation, the unauthorized operation had ties to a National Intelligence Service employee and an active-duty military officer. Authorities emphasized that such actions contravened constitutional prohibitions on individual provocations towards North Korea.
North Korea has accused South Korea of airspace violations and termed these actions as serious provocations. Meanwhile, South Korean prosecutors have indicted a man in his 30s, charging him with violations of aviation and national security laws, as tensions between the two nations remain high.
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