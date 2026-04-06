Tensions Escalate: Airstrikes Hit Tehran Amid Missile Alerts
A series of airstrikes targeted Iran's capital, Tehran, before dawn on Monday, causing explosions and missile alerts in multiple locations. Fighter jets were active, and Kuwait intercepted incoming threats. An airstrike in Qom killed at least five people. Casualties and materiel losses remain undisclosed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 06-04-2026 07:18 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 07:18 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In the early hours of Monday, Tehran experienced a succession of airstrikes, sending shockwaves across the city. Residents reported hearing the ominous roar of fighter jets overhead for hours.
Internationally, the heightened tensions were palpable. Israel and Dubai issued missile alerts while Kuwait's defenses intercepted threats. Despite clear disruptions, precise targets remain unidentified.
In Qom, Iran's religious hub, an airstrike resulted in five casualties. Yet, Iran has not updated casualty numbers or material losses, maintaining a veil of secrecy over the ongoing conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Iran
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- Qom
- Israel
- Kuwait
- Dubai
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- conflict
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