Tensions Escalate: Airstrikes Hit Tehran Amid Missile Alerts

In the early hours of Monday, Tehran experienced a succession of airstrikes, sending shockwaves across the city. Residents reported hearing the ominous roar of fighter jets overhead for hours.

Internationally, the heightened tensions were palpable. Israel and Dubai issued missile alerts while Kuwait's defenses intercepted threats. Despite clear disruptions, precise targets remain unidentified.

In Qom, Iran's religious hub, an airstrike resulted in five casualties. Yet, Iran has not updated casualty numbers or material losses, maintaining a veil of secrecy over the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)