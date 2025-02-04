Late-Night Crash in Thane Leaves Three Injured

In a late-night traffic accident in Thane city, Maharashtra, three individuals were seriously injured when their auto-rickshaw was hit by a car. The incident, occurring near the Patlipada bridge on the bustling Ghodbunder Road, has disrupted traffic flow for about two hours.

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell, the car was traveling from Jogeshwari in Mumbai and lost control before crashing into the autorickshaw. Two children in the rickshaw miraculously escaped without injuries, while the adults, including the driver, sustained notable injuries.

Prompt action was taken by local fire services, disaster management teams, and traffic police to manage the situation. A crane and a pickup vehicle were used to move the damaged vehicles and alleviate congestion on the road.

(With inputs from agencies.)