Late-Night Crash in Thane Leaves Three Injured
In Thane city, three individuals sustained serious injuries after a car collided with their auto-rickshaw. The incident, occurred near Patlipada bridge on Ghodbunder Road, led to a two-hour traffic disruption. However, two children in the auto-rickshaw were unharmed, while the injured were hospitalized.
- Country:
- India
In a late-night traffic accident in Thane city, Maharashtra, three individuals were seriously injured when their auto-rickshaw was hit by a car. The incident, occurring near the Patlipada bridge on the bustling Ghodbunder Road, has disrupted traffic flow for about two hours.
According to the Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell, the car was traveling from Jogeshwari in Mumbai and lost control before crashing into the autorickshaw. Two children in the rickshaw miraculously escaped without injuries, while the adults, including the driver, sustained notable injuries.
Prompt action was taken by local fire services, disaster management teams, and traffic police to manage the situation. A crane and a pickup vehicle were used to move the damaged vehicles and alleviate congestion on the road.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra to Launch Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Residents
Maharashtra Board Retracts Caste Category from Exam Tickets
Political Waves in Maharashtra: The Possible 'Uday' of Shiv Sena
Discontent Brews Over Maharashtra's District Guardian Minister Appointments
Maharashtra's Investment Drive Takes Center Stage at Davos