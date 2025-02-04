Left Menu

Late-Night Crash in Thane Leaves Three Injured

In Thane city, three individuals sustained serious injuries after a car collided with their auto-rickshaw. The incident, occurred near Patlipada bridge on Ghodbunder Road, led to a two-hour traffic disruption. However, two children in the auto-rickshaw were unharmed, while the injured were hospitalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 04-02-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 09:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a late-night traffic accident in Thane city, Maharashtra, three individuals were seriously injured when their auto-rickshaw was hit by a car. The incident, occurring near the Patlipada bridge on the bustling Ghodbunder Road, has disrupted traffic flow for about two hours.

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell, the car was traveling from Jogeshwari in Mumbai and lost control before crashing into the autorickshaw. Two children in the rickshaw miraculously escaped without injuries, while the adults, including the driver, sustained notable injuries.

Prompt action was taken by local fire services, disaster management teams, and traffic police to manage the situation. A crane and a pickup vehicle were used to move the damaged vehicles and alleviate congestion on the road.

(With inputs from agencies.)

