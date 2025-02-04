Leopold Cafe Shines at SOS Nitelife Excellence Awards 2024

Mumbai's vibrant nightlife and hospitality sector took center stage at the SOS Nitelife Excellence Awards 2024, held on January 18, 2025, at the Grand Jio World Convention Centre. The prestigious event acknowledged remarkable achievements, supported by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Association of India's Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry (CREDAI - MCHI).

A highlight of the evening was the Iconic Restaurant of the Year 2024 award being bestowed upon Leopold Cafe, a cultural beacon in Mumbai's Colaba. Mr. Rustom Dehmiri and Mrs. Jahan Nargolwala received the award from an esteemed panel including Keval Valambhia and TD Joseph from CREDAI MCHI, and filmmaker Suneel Darshan. This accolade reflects Leopold Cafe's storied past and dedication to providing unforgettable experiences.

Established in 1871, Leopold Cafe has evolved significantly, growing from a 'Dispensing Chemist' to its current status as a staple cafe and bar. Known for its resilient spirit, having survived events like the 26/11 attack and weathering the COVID-19 pandemic, it remains a cherished locale for locals and tourists alike, representing a blend of history and excellent service.

The night also honored other standouts in the industry. Awards were presented to Aer by Four Seasons, Moxy by Marriott, Hyatt Centric Juhu, and individuals like Rajesh Khatter and Ketki Pandit. This event underscored the vibrancy and innovation characterizing Mumbai's nightlife, forging connections among industry leaders, celebrities, and enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)