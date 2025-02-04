Left Menu

India's Agricultural Innovations Blossom: Climate-Resilient Varieties & Cutting-Edge Initiatives Launched

India's agricultural landscape witnesses a sizable evolution with the development of 2,900 crop varieties, including 2,661 that are climate-resilient, between 2014-2024. Supported by numerous schemes like the Per Drop More Crop for irrigation and Gramin Krishi Mausam Sewa for weather forecasting, the government aims at sustainable agriculture and farmer welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 14:25 IST
India's Agricultural Innovations Blossom: Climate-Resilient Varieties & Cutting-Edge Initiatives Launched
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's agricultural sector has made significant strides with the creation of 2,900 varieties of crops between 2014 and 2024, as announced by Bhagirath Choudhary, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, in a written statement to the Lok Sabha. Notably, 2,661 of these varieties are climate-resilient, reflecting a robust effort to adapt to environmental challenges.

Further, the Per Drop More Crop (PDMC) initiative, a nationally supported scheme launched in 2015-16, aims to optimize water use at the farm level through the introduction of micro-irrigation systems including drip and sprinkler systems. This initiative, initially part of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana and now under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, offers substantial financial aid to farmers for implementing these systems.

In addition to irrigation, the Indian government is actively providing farmers with meteorological insights via the Gramin Krishi Mausam Sewa (GKMS). Operated in conjunction with the Indian Meteorological Department, this scheme facilitates comprehensive weather advisory services through 130 Agromet Field Units, delivering crucial updates via digital and traditional media while integrating tools like mobile apps to keep farmers informed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025