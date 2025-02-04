India's Agricultural Innovations Blossom: Climate-Resilient Varieties & Cutting-Edge Initiatives Launched

India's agricultural sector has made significant strides with the creation of 2,900 varieties of crops between 2014 and 2024, as announced by Bhagirath Choudhary, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, in a written statement to the Lok Sabha. Notably, 2,661 of these varieties are climate-resilient, reflecting a robust effort to adapt to environmental challenges.

Further, the Per Drop More Crop (PDMC) initiative, a nationally supported scheme launched in 2015-16, aims to optimize water use at the farm level through the introduction of micro-irrigation systems including drip and sprinkler systems. This initiative, initially part of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana and now under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, offers substantial financial aid to farmers for implementing these systems.

In addition to irrigation, the Indian government is actively providing farmers with meteorological insights via the Gramin Krishi Mausam Sewa (GKMS). Operated in conjunction with the Indian Meteorological Department, this scheme facilitates comprehensive weather advisory services through 130 Agromet Field Units, delivering crucial updates via digital and traditional media while integrating tools like mobile apps to keep farmers informed.

(With inputs from agencies.)