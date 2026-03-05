Left Menu

UPDATE 1-China to build 'birth-friendly society', refine social security system

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2026 07:26 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 07:26 IST
China said ​on Thursday that it would build a "childbirth-friendly society" ​in the next five years as it ‌pledged ​to address concerns over employment, education, medical care, health and income, according to an official government report.

Authorities will improve population services and respond proactively to population ‌ageing, including "promoting high-quality, full employment, improving the income distribution system, and refining the social security system." The announcement comes afterChina's population fell for a fourth consecutive year in 2025, as the birth rate plunged to a record low, official data ‌showed in January, with experts warning of further decline.

China's population has been shrinking since 2022 and ‌is ageing rapidly, complicating Beijing's plan to boost domestic consumption and rein in debt. New policies will be introduced to promote "high quality development of silver economy", targeted at those aged 60 and older, with elderly care services to be increased, particularly in rural areas, the report ⁠said.

Authorities will ​also draw up measures ⁠to hone supportive policies designed for seniors including pension finance, wellness and care, it said. By 2035, the number of people aged over ⁠60 is set to hit 400 million - roughly equal to the populations of the United States and Italy combined - meaning hundreds ​of millions of people are set to leave the workforce at a time when pension budgets ⁠are already stretched.

China has already increased retirement ages, with men now expected to work until they are 63 rather than 60, and ⁠women until ​they are 58 rather than 55. China will foster "positive attitudes toward marriage and childbearing," the report said, adding that it would boost housing support for families with children.

Services for women in early stages of pregnancy ⁠as well as reproductive health would be improved while authorities aimed to better prevent and treat birth defects. Authorities will ⁠also refine policies on ⁠free preschool education and increase the supply of regular senior secondary school places, with government spending on education mandated to be higher than 4% of GDP, the report ‌said.

