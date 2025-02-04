Makhana Cultivation Revolutionizes Indian Agricultural Landscape

The cultivation area of Makhana has significantly increased, expanding from around 13,000 hectares to 35,000 hectares, as reported by Bhagirath Choudhary, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. This expansion covers several states, marking a substantial growth in the farming of this valuable, nutrient-rich crop.

In the recent Budget 2025-26, tabled on Saturday, the Indian government proposed the establishment of a dedicated Makhana Board in Bihar, a major cultivating state. This board is intended to enhance the production, processing, and marketing of Makhana, aiming to elevate its value in the agricultural market.

Since its initiation, over 15,824.1 kg of high-yield Makhana seeds have been distributed to various farming bodies, including NABARD and the fisheries departments across several states. The National Research Centre for Makhana (NRCM) in Darbhanga stands at the forefront of research, developing innovative cultivation techniques, and improving farming practices.

The NRCM has made significant strides, such as creating high-yield and thornless plant varieties and advancing integrated and water-efficient farming systems. Moreover, they've pioneered equipment for Makhana popping and processing, which have been licensed to manufacturers, facilitating commercialization and economic growth.

The NRCM's contribution extends to training over 3,000 farmers in enhanced Makhana cultivation methods between 2012 and 2023. Their efforts have also strengthened regional livelihoods by assisting enterprises like Mithila Naturals, bolstering the agricultural economy through Makhana-based industry development.

