Simpolo Tiles Unveils Premium Display Centre in Chennai
Simpolo Tiles & Bathware has opened a new display centre in Chennai, offering a premium tile shopping experience. The centre showcases a range of products, including innovative tile collections and cutting-edge technology. The launch marks a milestone in Simpolo's expansion, benefiting consumers and professionals in the industry.
- Country:
- India
Simpolo Tiles & Bathware, a major player in the Indian ceramic industry, has launched its new display centre in Chennai. Spanning 7,000 sq. ft., the centre aims to become a key destination for premium tiling solutions in the region.
Led by Chairman Jitendra Aghara, the inauguration was attended by industry professionals, marking a significant expansion milestone for Simpolo. The centre showcases the company's best-selling and latest products, integrating advanced technology and design innovations.
With this opening, Simpolo promises enhanced accessibility to its premium offerings, immersive mock-up displays, and expert guidance, setting a new standard in the tiling and home decor industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)