Simpolo Tiles Unveils Premium Display Centre in Chennai

Simpolo Tiles & Bathware has opened a new display centre in Chennai, offering a premium tile shopping experience. The centre showcases a range of products, including innovative tile collections and cutting-edge technology. The launch marks a milestone in Simpolo's expansion, benefiting consumers and professionals in the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-02-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 16:52 IST
Simpolo Tiles & Bathware, a major player in the Indian ceramic industry, has launched its new display centre in Chennai. Spanning 7,000 sq. ft., the centre aims to become a key destination for premium tiling solutions in the region.

Led by Chairman Jitendra Aghara, the inauguration was attended by industry professionals, marking a significant expansion milestone for Simpolo. The centre showcases the company's best-selling and latest products, integrating advanced technology and design innovations.

With this opening, Simpolo promises enhanced accessibility to its premium offerings, immersive mock-up displays, and expert guidance, setting a new standard in the tiling and home decor industry.

