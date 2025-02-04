Nissan's Tariff Trouble: The Impact of U.S. Levies on Japanese Automakers

Nissan is poised to become one of the most severely impacted companies if U.S. President Donald Trump follows through on proposed tariffs on Mexican and Canadian vehicles. The Japanese automaker, already in financial distress, faces significant challenges as it attempts to recover and pursue a merger with Honda.

The U.S. market is crucial for Nissan and its rivals Toyota and Honda, with all three producing popular models in Mexico or Canada. Analysts warn that Trump's proposed tariffs could severely disrupt operations, but Toyota and Honda are better prepared to absorb the impact by passing costs to consumers.

Nissan, in contrast, would struggle to maintain its profit margins due to its reliance on compact cars like the Sentra and Kicks, which cater to price-sensitive buyers. As talks of a merger with Honda progress, the tariffs could pose an additional hurdle for Nissan, underlining existing challenges in an industry already facing rapid changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)