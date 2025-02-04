Left Menu

India Eyes Trade Windfall Amid US-China Tariff War

The ongoing US-China trade war presents an opportunity for India to boost its exports to America. Following the imposition of tariffs on Chinese goods, India is anticipated to gain with increased exports. Key sectors such as machinery, mobiles, and pharmaceuticals could benefit significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 19:14 IST
  • India

In the midst of a protracted trade war between the United States and China, Indian exporters stand to benefit from a surge in shipments to the US market, according to informed sources.

The US had previously levied higher duties on Chinese imports, positioning India as the fourth-largest beneficiary during President Donald Trump's first term, a situation likely to amplify following his recent signing of an order for further tariffs.

This strategic move has provided an opportune opening for Indian exports, capitalizing on the demand diversion in sectors including electrical machinery, pharmaceuticals, and apparel. Director General Ajay Sahai from the Federation of Indian Export Organizations stresses the potential gains hinge on India's production and competitive edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

