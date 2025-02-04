Left Menu

Wardwizard's Bold Step into Fleet EV Operations

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited has entered the electric vehicle fleet operations market, deploying 100 e-bikes in Hyderabad. Targeting 8,000 vehicles by 2025 and 50,000 by 2026, the company partners with SpeedforcEV and others to offer a comprehensive ecosystem with 24/7 maintenance and insurance for fleet operators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 20:13 IST
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited, a Gujarat-based electric vehicle manufacturer, has entered the competitive fleet operations and last-mile delivery sector. The strategic move sees the company collaborating with SpeedforcEV under its brand Joy e-bike, launching Optimotion.

The initial deployment consists of 100 electric two-wheelers in Hyderabad, with plans for 8,000 by March 2025 and 50,000 by March 2026. Partnerships with Zomato, Swiggy, Flipkart, Amazon, and BigBasket mark a significant push toward expanding operations beyond Hyderabad to cities including Chennai, Mumbai, and Bangalore.

The company's novel approach provides a complete ecosystem for delivery partners, covering vehicle supply, maintenance, and charging infrastructure. This initiative aims to optimize fleet operations and boost revenue potential, with strategic contributions from partners like Bluebells and Mangalam Industrial Finance Limited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

