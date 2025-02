Navarro's Trade Tariff Talks: More Than Just Economics

In a recent event hosted by Politico Live, Peter Navarro, senior trade adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, commended Mexico's cooperation in addressing the fentanyl influx into the U.S., urging Canada to follow suit and enhance its measures.

Navarro emphasized that the planned 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports, delayed until March 1, aim exclusively at curbing drug trafficking rather than initiating a trade war.

He expressed concerns over the rapid expansion of Mexican cartels in Canada, which has become a significant source of small, duty-free drug shipments. Additionally, Navarro pointed out Canada's ongoing visa and security issues, particularly allowing individuals on the terrorism watchlist to enter the U.S.

