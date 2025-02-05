Nissan-Honda Merger's Potential Cancellation Sparks Market Reactions

Nissan's merger discussions with Honda are reportedly in jeopardy, casting doubt on plans to create the world's third-largest automaker by sales. The upcoming board meeting might see Nissan deciding to call off negotiations due to growing differences between the two companies.

News of possible cancellation boosted shares of both automakers, with Honda rising over 2% and Nissan gaining 1.6%, even as the Tokyo stock market saw a slight decline. These developments come amidst increased competition from Chinese electric vehicle makers like BYD.

Amid internal disagreements, Honda's concern over Nissan's turnaround strategy is growing, emphasizing the complexity of the merger talks. Although no official statements confirm the end of discussions, an announcement is expected mid-February. U.S. tariffs pose additional threats primarily for Nissan, complicating the automaker's efforts to navigate its financial challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)