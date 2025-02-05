Left Menu

USPS Suspends Parcel Services from China Amid Tariff Row

The U.S. Postal Service temporarily halted parcel services from China and Hong Kong following President Trump's closure of a trade loophole that allowed duty-free imports under $800. This decision affects major retailers like Shein and Temu, which heavily rely on the de minimis exemption for fast shipment of their products to the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 10:43 IST
USPS Suspends Parcel Services from China Amid Tariff Row
Representative Image Image Credit:

The U.S. Postal Service announced a temporary suspension of parcel deliveries from China and Hong Kong. This move comes in the wake of President Trump's closure of a trade loophole, sparking concerns among retailers like Temu and Shein.

The Trump administration's recent imposition of an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods also targeted the 'de minimis' loophole, an exemption allowing duty-free imports for goods valued under $800. USPS clarified that this change will not impact letters and flat parcels from these regions.

Experts speculate that this decision may raise prices for firms like Shein and Temu, though it is unlikely to cause a significant dip in shipment volumes, as demand for e-commerce from China remains robust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025