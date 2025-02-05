USPS Suspends Parcel Services from China Amid Tariff Row
The U.S. Postal Service temporarily halted parcel services from China and Hong Kong following President Trump's closure of a trade loophole that allowed duty-free imports under $800. This decision affects major retailers like Shein and Temu, which heavily rely on the de minimis exemption for fast shipment of their products to the U.S.
The U.S. Postal Service announced a temporary suspension of parcel deliveries from China and Hong Kong. This move comes in the wake of President Trump's closure of a trade loophole, sparking concerns among retailers like Temu and Shein.
The Trump administration's recent imposition of an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods also targeted the 'de minimis' loophole, an exemption allowing duty-free imports for goods valued under $800. USPS clarified that this change will not impact letters and flat parcels from these regions.
Experts speculate that this decision may raise prices for firms like Shein and Temu, though it is unlikely to cause a significant dip in shipment volumes, as demand for e-commerce from China remains robust.
(With inputs from agencies.)
