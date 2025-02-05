Supersonic Revival: Boom Supersonic's Ambitious Quest to Redefine Air Travel

Boom Supersonic's recent achievement with its XB-1 aircraft has set the stage for a new era in aviation. The demonstrator became the first non-military piloted aircraft to surpass the sound barrier since the Concorde's retirement in 2003.

The company envisions a 2029 launch for supersonic airliners, boasting reduced flight times like a journey from New York to Rome in just four hours and 40 minutes. However, the legacy of Concorde, known for its high noise and fuel inefficiency, poses challenges that Boom must address.

Technological advancements since Concorde—including the use of sustainable aviation fuels and modern materials like titanium—could help overcome previous hurdles. Whether the concept can transcend the niche market remains to be seen, as supersonic travel looks to revive its place in modern air transport.

(With inputs from agencies.)