China Unveils Strategic Counter-Tariffs Amid US Trade Dispute

Mainland China has enacted a new series of trade measures in direct response to US President Donald Trump's 10% tariff imposition on Chinese imports. Set to be enforced on February 10, the tariffs open a short window for possible negotiations, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The data reveals that these tariffs impact US exports worth USD 23.6 billion to China, encompassing products like coal, crude oil, passenger cars, and agricultural machinery. Different tariff levels apply: 15% on coal and gas, 10% on crude oil, large cars, and agricultural machinery. US exports of these categories to China have already seen a notable decline since the 'Phase 1 Trade Deal' era in 2021.

LNG shipments to China dropped by nearly 60%, with car and truck exports declining by 33%. China's countermeasures follow an asymmetrical exposure model, targeting sectors where it is less dependent on US imports. China represented 11.1% of US coal exports while sourcing only 3.8% of its own from the US. This strategy suggests a focus on relatively replaceable imports for China, like oil, cars, and machinery, which might lead to economic challenges for American manufacturers as these are significant sectors where China does import more heavily from the US.

