Left Menu

China Unveils Strategic Counter-Tariffs Amid US Trade Dispute

Mainland China has introduced a series of trade measures following President Trump's tariff decision, affecting US exports including coal, oil, and machinery. The 10% tariffs offer a brief negotiation period before activation in February, aiming to strategically target US industries with potential alternative suppliers, impacting American manufacturers significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 12:56 IST
China Unveils Strategic Counter-Tariffs Amid US Trade Dispute
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mainland China has enacted a new series of trade measures in direct response to US President Donald Trump's 10% tariff imposition on Chinese imports. Set to be enforced on February 10, the tariffs open a short window for possible negotiations, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The data reveals that these tariffs impact US exports worth USD 23.6 billion to China, encompassing products like coal, crude oil, passenger cars, and agricultural machinery. Different tariff levels apply: 15% on coal and gas, 10% on crude oil, large cars, and agricultural machinery. US exports of these categories to China have already seen a notable decline since the 'Phase 1 Trade Deal' era in 2021.

LNG shipments to China dropped by nearly 60%, with car and truck exports declining by 33%. China's countermeasures follow an asymmetrical exposure model, targeting sectors where it is less dependent on US imports. China represented 11.1% of US coal exports while sourcing only 3.8% of its own from the US. This strategy suggests a focus on relatively replaceable imports for China, like oil, cars, and machinery, which might lead to economic challenges for American manufacturers as these are significant sectors where China does import more heavily from the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025