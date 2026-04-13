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Germany's Coalition Agrees on Fuel Price Relief Amid Oil Price Spike

Germany's coalition government has approved a 1.6 billion euro relief package to mitigate rising fuel costs caused by the Iran war. The plan includes reducing energy taxes on diesel and petrol and offering companies a tax-free relief bonus for employees. This move aims to support Europe's largest economy amid economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:14 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:14 IST
Germany's Coalition Agrees on Fuel Price Relief Amid Oil Price Spike

Germany's coalition government has reached a critical agreement to provide 1.6 billion euros in fuel price relief for consumers and businesses, addressing the surge in oil prices resulting from the Iran war. This decision concludes a heated debate among coalition partners on how best to tackle the price hike.

The relief measures include a temporary reduction in energy taxes on diesel and petrol amounting to 0.17 euros per litre for two months. Additionally, companies are permitted to offer a 1,000 euro relief bonus per employee, exempt from payroll taxes and social security charges.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized the coalition's dedication to addressing economic fallout from the Iran conflict while pushing for broader tax reforms as a longer-term solution. Germany is also opposing EU plans for stricter CO2 levies on hybrid vehicles, advocating for embracing renewable fuels and a more open technological landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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