Germany's Coalition Unites for Fuel Price Relief Amidst Oil Surge

The German coalition government has settled on a 1.6 billion euro plan to ease fuel prices, marking the end of a contentious debate on how to address the surging oil prices induced by the Iran war.

A temporary energy tax reduction will be imposed on diesel and petrol for two months, calculated at 0.17 euros per litre. Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasizes the necessity of passing on these savings to consumers while acknowledging that the ongoing war is causing significant domestic challenges.

Critics, including economists and industry insiders, argue that the strategy fails to promote fuel conservation and may allow oil companies to pocket a portion of the relief. The coalition is also working on additional economic measures, such as a relief bonus for employees and future tax cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)