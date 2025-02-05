Left Menu

Record Gold Demand in 2024: Central Banks and Investors Lead Surge

The World Gold Council's Gold Demand Trends report records a peak global gold demand of 4,974 tonnes in 2024, driven by central bank purchases and heightened investment. While gold jewelry demand showed mixed trends, investment surged, particularly in India, reflecting gold's appeal amidst volatile markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 13:09 IST
Record Gold Demand in 2024: Central Banks and Investors Lead Surge
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The World Gold Council's latest report reveals a historic high in global gold demand, reaching 4,974 tonnes in 2024. This unprecedented surge was primarily fueled by aggressive central bank purchases and a notable increase in investment interest.

Sachin Jain, Regional CEO for India at the World Gold Council, forecasts a strong demand for gold in 2025, predicting a range of 700-800 tonnes. He anticipates a recovery in gold jewelry demands, particularly related to weddings, alongside continued robust investment interest, especially in gold ETFs and digital gold.

Central banks were significant contributors, purchasing over 1,000 tonnes of gold for three consecutive years. Investment demand also rose sharply by 25% year-on-year to 1,180 tonnes, driven by renewed interest in gold ETFs. Despite the high demand, the jewelry market saw a global decline due to a 24% drop in China, although India's jewelry demand remained relatively stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025